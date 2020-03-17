5 confirmed Coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka - Death toll worldwide increased above 5000

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirms that three more patients who had contracted the Coronavirus have been identified in Sri Lanka.



One of these patients is a 41-year-old Sri Lankan male who had arrived from Germany. He has been admitted to the IDH Hospital.



The other two patients are from the group of people who had been quarantined at the facility in Kandakadu.



One of them is a 37-year-old who had arrived from Italy and was placed under quarantine at Kandakadu upon arriving in the country.



The other is a 43-year-old male who had also arrived from Italy. He is being treated at IDH.



The Government Information Department said This brings the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka to five.



Health Director-General Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that 64 persons suspected to have infected with coronavirus are receiving treatments at 17 separate hospitals throughout the island.



In the meantime, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment has decided not to grant approval to send any Sri Lankan workers abroad until further notice and till the Coronavirus is brought under control to a considerable extent.



The Bureau said that this step was taken while paying attention to the emphasis by the World Health Organization declaring an emergency situation as a safety precaution.



At the same time, all government universities are temporarily closed for two weeks while national colleges of education will be closed for two weeks effective next Monday.



Meanwhile, skills development institutes will also be closed for two weeks.



Earlier, the Women and Child Affairs Ministry announced that preschools throughout the country will also be closed due to the coronavirus threat.



Meanwhile, another 315 Sri Lankans who arrived from Italy were sent to quarantine today.



Sri Lanka has extended the travel ban to a total of 11 countries, adding eight more countries to the list.



The Civil Aviation Authority has announced that all travel beginning from France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Austria will be banned for two weeks with effect from March 15.