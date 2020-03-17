Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board after 45 years - will concentrate on philanthropy

Bill Gates has decided to leave the Microsoft’s board, 45 years after co-founding the company with his friend Paul Allen according to international media reports.

The Microsoft Corp co-founder has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, education and tackling climate change according to the company. Gates also stepped down from board of Berkshire Hathaway, led by his friend and philanthropic partner Warren Buffett.



Gates has about 1.76% shares in Microsoft right now.



Bill Gates stopped being involved in day-to-day operations at the firm more than a decade ago, turning his attention to the foundation he launched with his wife, Melinda.



Gates left his CEO position in 2000, handing the company reins to Steve Ballmer to devote more time to his charitable foundation.

Gates served as chairman of Microsoft's board of directors until early in 2014 and has now stepped away completely.

Bill Gates who is 64 years old is best known around twh world as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation and during his career at Microsoft, Gates held the positions of chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), president and chief software architect, while also being the largest individual shareholder.