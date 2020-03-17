Christchurch memorial suspended - Curfew in Manila

President Donald Trump's travel ban on 26 European nations has come into force in the US, as part of a contingency plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis.



There are nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 43 deaths.



South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections for the second day is a row, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.



Korea recorded 107 new coronavirus cases today compared with 110 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 8,086.



Meanwhile, New Zealand has cancelled a national remembrance service to mark tomorrow’s first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks because of coronavirus fears.



International flights to and from Manila – Philippines, will still be allowed, even though the government placed the region under a so called “community quarantine” due to rising cases of coronavirus.