President Gotabaya supports Modi’s efforts against corona

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has responded to the statement made by Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi that the leadership in the South Asian nations should come together in order to discuss a common strategy to tackle covid-19.

In a twitter message president Gotabaya Rajapaksa noted that Sri Lanka is ready to join the discussion and share its learnings and best practices and to learn from other.

The president further requested to unite in solidarity during these trying times to keep the citizens safe.