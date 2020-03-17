103+suspected+COVID-19+patients+in+hospitals

103 persons are receiving treatment at 15 hospitals island wide under suspicion of having contracted the Coronavirus.

35 persons are at IDH while the 5 who tested positive are also receiving treatment at the same venue.

Meanwhile, 4 Polish nationals have been admitted to the IDH over suspicion of having contracted the Coronavirus.

They had been in Sri Lanka since the 26th of last month and were to leave for Russia when they had been showing symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, by now 1,631 persons who arrived from South Korea, Italy and Iran have been sent to quarantine facilities.

The ban imposed on arrivals from France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Austria for two weeks will come in to effect from midnight.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Defense Staff, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 2 coronavirus positive cases were identified due to the quarantine process.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed these views regarding measures taken to face the threat of COVID-19.