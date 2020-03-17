Corona+virus+cases+in+Sri+Lanka+increases+to+8-++Sunday+and+other+church+masses+to+be+suspended+until+the+end+of+March

Health services director specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe says the 8th coronavirus patient in Sri Lanka has been identified.



42 year old patient who arrived from Italy was at the Kandakadu quarantine centre.



He is currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa hospital.



Meanwhile speaking at a media briefing Health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that any function or such events where people will gather in large numbers will be suspended for two weeks.



103 individuals who are suspected to have fallen victim to covid-19 are currently receiving treatment at hospitals.



1660 are currently kept at quarantine centers.



Meanwhile Archbishop His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith requested to suspend all masses conducted at churches until the end of the month.



Speaking at a media briefing convened in Colombo the Cardinal urged the Catholic community to pray for the country and the citizens from home.



Meanwhile the ministry of cultural affairs decided to close all cinema halls until further notice, under the guidance of the Prime minister.



