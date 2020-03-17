National Parks, Botanical Gardens and Zoological Gardens closed for two weeks

The Ministry of Environment and Wildlife Resources Secretary Sarath Wijesinghe states that the National Parks, Botanical Gardens and Zoological Gardens will not be open to the public for the next two weeks.

Accordingly, National Parks, Botanical Gardens and Zoological Gardens under the Department of National Zoological Gardens, Department of Botanical Gardens, Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Forest Conservation Department will not be open to the public.

Therefore, the National Zoological Department announced that the Dehiwala zoo, the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, the Pinnawala Zoo and the Ridiyagama Safari Park will not be open to the public from tomorrow.