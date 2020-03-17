සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Global death toll passes 5500- New born baby in Britain falls victim to corona

Saturday, 14 March 2020 - 19:11

The total number of cases of the coronavirus globally currently stands at 147,746.

Meanwhile the total number of death as of now stands at 5,539.

The highest total of infections and deaths outside China are from Italy with the tolls standing at 17,660 infected and 1,266 dead.

Meanwhile The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose today to 611, as it claimed 97 more lives.

Health ministry spokesman said that "1,365 fresh cases have been added to the number of confirmed infections in the past 24 hours", bringing the total to 12,729.

Meanwhile Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and today raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

The country was expected to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to try to mobilize resources to combat the virus, which has so far killed 136 people in Spain.

In addition to this A NEWBORN baby in England has tested positive for coronavirus — the world’s youngest victim.

The child’s mother had been rushed to a London hospital days earlier with suspected pneumonia.

