Leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya, Sajith Premadasa states that he will contest the upcoming general election from Colombo District.

He stated this while speaking at a public rally held in Avissawella this afternoon.

Meanwhile Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya, said at a media briefing in Colombo this morning that there is a conspiracy underway to block his political Journey.