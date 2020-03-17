Minister+Dinesh+says+he+has+not+contracted+Coronavirus

After a family member was diagnosed with Covid 19, an officer at Foreign Ministry has been self quarantined.

Foreign Ministry staff who have come in direct contact with the officer concerned also advised to self quarantine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardana speaking to media after a religious event at the Kotte Raja Maha Viharaya said he was not infected.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that a separate office will be established in Rajagiriya for activities of the National Task Force on COVID-19.

By now 1,660 persons have been quarantined at several locations.

ADB has meanwhile offered a grant of 600,000 US Dollars to uplift infrastructure at hospitals treating Coronavirus infected persons.