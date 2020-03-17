US President Donald Trump has taken coronavirus test – Results in 1-2 days

President Trump has just announced at a press conference that he has taken a coronavirus test according to international media reports.



He has taken the test after being questioned at a press conference.



Trump has said that he did not know the results yet and that it usually takes 1-2 days.



White House had previously insisted that President Donald Trump doesn't need a coronavirus test, despite several members of his political circle self-quarantining after they came into contact with a man later diagnosed with the disease.



Four members of Congress, including one who recently shook President Donald Trump's hand and another who rode on Air Force One with him, were in self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus at CPAC.



The two US lawmakers who had recent close contact with President Donald Trump were in self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus.



The White House spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham however stated that the president was in good health.



She also told foreign media that the President was not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.