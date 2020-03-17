Trump tests negative for COVID-19, deaths in UK double as worldwide infections rise to 156,000

The total number of COVID-19 infections worldwide has risen to 156,000 by now while 5,819 deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Trump submitted to the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.

The United States meanwhile said it was stepping up its fight against the coronavirus and extending a European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, while acknowledging that some domestic travel curbs are also being considered.

Spain followed Italy and imposed a near total nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus by banning people from leaving home except to go to work.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the restrictions on movement following a huge spike in the number of infections in this nation of some 46 million people.

France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from today with its 67 million people told to stay home to help fight the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in a country where the number of cases has doubled in 72 hours.

Police began closing off access to the Philippines' sprawling and densely populated capital Manila, imposing a quarantine that officials hope will curb the nation's rising number of coronavirus cases.