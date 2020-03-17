Number of Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka rises to 10 - Tomorrow declared as a Public, Bank and Mercantile holiday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 10 by now as 2 more patients were reported yesterday.

Director General of Health Services Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that one of them was a 56 year old female who had returned from Italy recently while the other is a relative of a previously diagnosed COVID-19 patient.

Minister of Public Administration said that tomorrow has been declared a Public holiday to the prevent outbreak of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Director General of Government Information said that tomorrow has been declared as a Bank and Mercantile Holiday as well.

Also all large gatherings be it state or private, have been banned for 14 days in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, while all wildlife parks are also to be closed for 14 days.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senarathna said that stern action will be taken against those who do not cooperate in quarantine efforts.