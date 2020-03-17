Spanish Prime Minister’s wife infected with the Coronavirus

Begoña Gómez Fernández, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has also been infected with the coronavirus.

However, the Spanish government stated that the Prime Minister and his wife remain in the Prime Minister's residence in Madrid.

Apart from Italy, Spain is the most affected European country from the virus. The number of people infected with the virus has risen by about 1800 since Friday evening and the total number of infected people in the country is reported to be at 6,391.

196 deaths were reported from Spain.

With the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Spain has declared a state of emergency and has banned people from leaving their homes for any purpose other than essential work responsibilities, purchase of essential goods and medicines.

All museums, cultural centers and stadiums have been closed, and restaurants have been opened only for take away food.

In addition, all schools throughout Spain have been closed.