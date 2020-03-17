Philippine+capital+Manila+begins+isolation+for+30+days+due+to+coronavirus+risk

The isolation of Manila the capital of Philippines' for a month begins, with armed policemen guarding the main roads leading into the city as reported in the foreign media.

Domestic flights to and from Manila's capital, where 12 million people live, have been suspended. Self-quarantine in Manila began with the number of coronavirus patients in the country increasing to 111.

Eight deaths have also been reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the closure of all public gatherings and instructed all schools and educational institutions to be closed.