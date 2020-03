The Epidemiology Unit said that 133 persons are receiving treatment at 14 hospitals under suspicion of having contracted COVID-19.

As at now, 10 confirmed cases have been reported in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, by now 1,701 persons have been quarantined at 10 centres located across the island.

Acting Chief of Defense Staff, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva made this revelation joining a dialogue on COVID-19.