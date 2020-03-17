සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Pakistan and India leaders will join as leaders of the SAARC nations meet via video conferencing to formulate a joint strategy to fight coronavirus

Sunday, 15 March 2020 - 12:14

Pakistan+and+India+leaders+will+join+as+leaders+of+the+SAARC+nations+meet+via+video+conferencing+to+formulate+a+joint+strategy+to+fight+coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi reached out to the eight-member regional group on Friday and suggested for a video conference among the leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to formulate a strong strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

President of Sari Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa responded to the statement made by Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi positively. In a twitter message president Gotabaya Rajapaksa noted that Sri Lanka is ready to join the discussion and share its learnings and best practices and to learn from one another.

The president further requested to unite in solidarity during these trying times to keep the citizens safe.

According to media reports Pakistan has said it will participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 5,000 people globally.

Leaders of eight SAARC nations will therefore speak to each other through video conference on Sunday for a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 pm after Pakistan accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal.

84 people were diagnosed with coronavirus and two people have died in India as at Saturday.

No deaths have been reported in Pakistan or Sri Lanka.

PM Narendra Modi have said that the planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus and at various levels, government and people are trying their best to combat it. Ha has stated that South Asia should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.

This call has been received positively by the leaders or the member nations.
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.