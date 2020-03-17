Pakistan+and+India+leaders+will+join+as+leaders+of+the+SAARC+nations+meet+via+video+conferencing+to+formulate+a+joint+strategy+to+fight+coronavirus

Prime Minister Modi reached out to the eight-member regional group on Friday and suggested for a video conference among the leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to formulate a strong strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak.



President of Sari Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa responded to the statement made by Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi positively. In a twitter message president Gotabaya Rajapaksa noted that Sri Lanka is ready to join the discussion and share its learnings and best practices and to learn from one another.



The president further requested to unite in solidarity during these trying times to keep the citizens safe.



According to media reports Pakistan has said it will participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 5,000 people globally.



Leaders of eight SAARC nations will therefore speak to each other through video conference on Sunday for a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak.



The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 pm after Pakistan accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal.



84 people were diagnosed with coronavirus and two people have died in India as at Saturday.



No deaths have been reported in Pakistan or Sri Lanka.



PM Narendra Modi have said that the planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus and at various levels, government and people are trying their best to combat it. Ha has stated that South Asia should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.



This call has been received positively by the leaders or the member nations.