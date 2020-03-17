SAARC+leaders+to+have+video+conference+on+COVID-19

Two days after he made the surprise offer, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a meeting of SAARC leaders on the coronavirus pandemic over a video conference this evening.

The conference, which will include leaders of seven countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the special adviser of Health to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, will discuss the number of coronavirus cases in the subcontinent, different measures taken to stop the spread of the virus, and treatment methods.

The SAARC leaders’ conference will come a day ahead of a similar “virtual conference” convened by France for members of the G-7 countries.