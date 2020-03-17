Deposits for nominations will not be accepted tomorrow(16) – Election commission

The Election Commission states that it will not accept bail or accept nominations for the parliamentary election since tomorrow (16th) has been declared as a public holiday and.

The Commission further stated that deposits and nomination papers will be accepted during office hours on the 17th and 18th of this month and on the 19th of March from 8.30 am to 12 noon.

The voting notice will be issued after the work of the nomination and objections are finalized on March 19.

The Election Commission stated that all election officials and deputy assistant election commissioners have been instructed to accept postal voting applications till midnight on March 17 since tomorrow (16) has been declared as a public holiday.