+All+passengers+entering+Australia+to+be+under+self-quarantine+for+14+days

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that everyone arriving in Australia after midnight today must undergo a 14-day self-imposed quarantine period.

This is similar to the program New Zealand has been implementing since yesterday to reduce the spread of the corona virus.

Foreign cruise ships will also be banned from anchoring in Australian ports for the next 30 days.

There are 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported.

US airports have reported heavy congestion with the France and Italy imposing flight restrictions.

Americans, especially those traveling from Europe, have to wait 6 or 8 hours at the airports.