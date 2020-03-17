SL+Consular+services+restricted+in+14+countries+

The Ministry of Foreign Relations has decided to limit consular services in UK, Belgium and Norway from midnight today.

Earlier, the Foreign Relations Ministry announced that consular services in 11 countries would be restricted from tomorrow.

These countries include Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and Austria.

The Airports Authority has decided to direct all passengers arriving from Britain, Belgium, Norway, Qatar and Bahrain for quarantine.

Earlier, airport authorities took measures to quarantine passengers from 11 countries.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to issue a police clearance reports online in order to prevent the spread of the new corona virus.

Accordingly, the offices of the DIG's Colombo District office will be closed for two weeks to receive online clearance reports.