All+ten+coronavirus+patients+are+being+treated+at+the+IDH+hospital

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath stated that all 10 coronavirus infected patients found in Sri Lanka are being treated at the IDH hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily close the Jaffna International Airport for two weeks due to the risk of corona virus spreading in the area.

All flights from Britain, Belgium and Norway will be suspended for a period of two weeks from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Southern Province, Willie Gamage stated that visitors arriving in cruise ships and other vessels to the Galle harbor will be banned from entering the port from tomorrow.

He was speaking at a media briefing held in Galle today (15).