President Gotabhaya Rajapakse who is addressing the SAARC leaders meeting via video conference now updated the SAARC leaders regarding the protocols adopted in Sri Lanka in accordance to WHO guidelines.



He stressed that we cannot tell our people to not enter their home country from where they are.



He also outlined the various precautionary methods adopted in dealing with the Virus.



He further stated that the elections will be held as scheduled.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who convened the meeting is moderating the discussion.