UNP+Leader+writes+to+Election+Commission+regarding+Coronavirus+

UNP Leader Ranil Warns About Corona

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe states that the rapid spread of coronavirus cannot be prevented due to the large number of festivals held during the election campaign.

The letter was written to Mahinda Deshapriya, Chairman of the Elections Commission.

In his letter, the UNP leader pointed out that during the election campaign period the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Easter religious observances, Easter Attack commemorations and Ramazan celebrations are taking place.

In this backdrop, Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to the Chairman of the Elections Commission requesting him to inform the UNP about what measures are to be taken in the relevant period and the advice expected to be given to the government and other institutions.

Meanwhile, at a press conference he at the headquarters of the Samagi Janabalavegaya, Sajith Premadasa said that a Presidential Task Force should be set up to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference held at the headquarters of the Colombo Municipal Council this morning, former Parliamentarian Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa stated the following,