Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that seven more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Sri Lanka.

The specialist said that all seven patients were male and all were from Italy and had been referred to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center.

All of them are receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa Hospital. Accordingly, the total number of Sri Lankans in the country, confirmed to be infected with coronavirus so far is 18.