Two small boys stripped and assaulted - 58 year old man arrested

Man jailed for stripping and assaulting two minors

Dambulla Magistrate's Court yesterday remanded a suspect arrested for allegedly assaulting two underage boys.

According to the Hiru correspondent, two 12-year-old boys have been stripped naked and assaulted by a 58-year-old.

The two children who were residing in Ebewela area in Galewela had entered a land adjacent to their home and had cut down a bamboo tree. The man who was agitated with this incident had stripped the young boys and beaten them.

A tensed situation had arisen in the area regarding the incident and the police had arrested the suspect.

The two children who were assaulted have been admitted to the Madipola Regional Hospital and later transferred to the Matale General Hospital for further treatment.