Consular services in 14 countries restricted - No restrictions on wedding ceremonies - A statement from the police

The ministry of external affairs issuing a communiqué yesterday noted that consular services pertaining to 14 countries will be restricted from today onwards.



Britain, Belgium, Norway, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Austria is included in these 14 countries.



Accordingly consular services with regard to issuing immediate tourist visa documents, issuing certificates on registration of deaths and other emergency services will be restricted.



Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs has reported further regarding the official from the ministry who was self- quarantined.



Issuing a communique the ministry noted that she had met with the family member who had contracted the virus on a personal visit prior to attending the UN Human Rights session in Geneva along with Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the delegation from Feb 20th to March 1st.



The official had returned to the country on the 8th of this month and the communique notes that she had not met with the minister of external affairs following her return.



DIG Ajith Rohana said that although all public and private sector ceremonies entailing more public gathering have been banned for 14 days, police has not banned wedding celebrations.



Participating at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday, the IGP informed that if such functions are held action be taken to hold discussion with health authorities and follow necessary quarantine procedures.



