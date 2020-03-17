Corona update – 6,000 dead, 169,000 infected, large number of deaths in France, Italy and Spain

The death toll from Covid-19, a new corona virus, has soared to 6,515. The total number of infected persons in 157 countries reported to date is 69,415.

Corona related deaths in three European countries France, Italy and Spain have recorded the highest number of casualties in a single day in each of their countries.

In Italy 368 deaths were reported in a single day with the total number of deaths increasing to 1,809.

In Spain, 97 new deaths have been reported, increasing their count to 292 total coronavirus related deaths.

In France too, the number of deaths has risen to 127 with 26 new deaths reported in a single day.

Germany has decided to close its borders with France, Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg and Austria to prevent the spread of the new corona virus.

Romania has also declared a state of emergency, with the Czech Republic closing its borders and introducing a nationwide quarantine process.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday proposed to set up an Emergency Fund with a voluntary contribution to fight coronavirus in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Prime Minister said in a joint video conference with the leaders of South Asian countries that he is ready to provide an initial sum of US $ 10 million.

UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has warned every British citizen over the age of 70 to stay home for the next few weeks.

However, this is not a compulsory order and he has requested that car manufacturers make medical equipment and to convert hotels into hospitals similar to what was done during the war, According to BBC reports.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has closed all stores in the country except for essential food stores and pharmacies.

Restaurants and Hotels are prohibited only allowing for delivery services.

South Africa has declared a national disaster with the spread of the corona virus.

Public meetings and gatherings of over 100 people have been banned and according to reports schools and public areas have been closed.

The South African government has also imposed travel bans on some countries.