සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Corona update – 6,000 dead, 169,000 infected, large number of deaths in France, Italy and Spain

Monday, 16 March 2020 - 7:31

Corona+update+%E2%80%93+6%2C000+dead%2C+169%2C000+infected%2C+large+number+of+deaths+in+France%2C+Italy+and+Spain

The death toll from Covid-19, a new corona virus, has soared to 6,515. The total number of infected persons in 157 countries reported to date is 69,415.

Corona related deaths in three European countries France, Italy and Spain have recorded the highest number of casualties in a single day in each of their countries.

In Italy 368 deaths were reported in a single day with the total number of deaths increasing to 1,809.

In Spain, 97 new deaths have been reported, increasing their count to 292 total coronavirus related deaths.

In France too, the number of deaths has risen to 127 with 26 new deaths reported in a single day.

Germany has decided to close its borders with France, Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg and Austria to prevent the spread of the new corona virus.

Romania has also declared a state of emergency, with the Czech Republic closing its borders and introducing a nationwide quarantine process.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday proposed to set up an Emergency Fund with a voluntary contribution to fight coronavirus in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Prime Minister said in a joint video conference with the leaders of South Asian countries that he is ready to provide an initial sum of US $ 10 million.

UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has warned every British citizen over the age of 70 to stay home for the next few weeks.

However, this is not a compulsory order and he has requested that car manufacturers make medical equipment and to convert hotels into hospitals similar to what was done during the war, According to BBC reports.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has closed all stores in the country except for essential food stores and pharmacies.

Restaurants and Hotels are prohibited only allowing for delivery services.

South Africa has declared a national disaster with the spread of the corona virus.

Public meetings and gatherings of over 100 people have been banned and according to reports schools and public areas have been closed.

The South African government has also imposed travel bans on some countries.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.