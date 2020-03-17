Election+commission+meets+with+health+officials+today

With coronavirus spreading in the country, a discussion will be held today between election commission officials and health authorities on whether the situation would impact the general election.

Relevant officers including the Health Services Director General are due to participate in the discussion.

In addition, the election commission is also due to meet today.

The election commission says that acceptance of election deposits and nominations for the upcoming general election will not take place today as it has been declared a government holiday.

The election commission noted that accordingly nominations and deposits will be accepted from 17th to 19th until noon.