Do not leave home except for essential work (video) - Dr Prassana Gunasena

President of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Neurosurgeon Prasanna Gunasena has requested the public not to leave the house except for a necessity.

He placed a video on President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's official Twitter account and requested to avoid public places.

In the meantime, the United Sates authorities have decided to close 29 schools in the US due to the risk of spreading Covid-19, a new coronavirus virus.

The closure of these schools will vary from state to state, according to foreign media reports.

Schools in more than half of the states in the US, including Washington, Ohio, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana and Michigan, will be closed.

In the US, there were 3774 infected cases reported and 61 deaths.

With the expansion of Coronavirus, all casinos and clubs in Las Vegas will be closed, according to foreign reports.