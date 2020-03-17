Bus+strike+on+several+routes+in+Piliyandala+stating+that+a+driver+has+been+assaulted

The Hiru correspondent stated that the buses on the Maharagama - Piliyandala and Kottawa - Piliyandala as well as the Karadiyana-Maharagama routes will therefore not be operated due to this incident.
Monday, 16 March 2020 - 11:55
The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More
A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More