Facebook to remove content with false claims or conspiracy

Monday, 16 March 2020 - 12:13

Facebook+to+remove+content+with+false+claims+or+conspiracy

Facebook states that they are starting to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people.

 

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Facebook has reported several measures to support the global public health community’s work to keep people safe and informed.

Since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in January, Facebook has taken several steps including:

•                     Limiting misinformation and harmful content about COVID-19

•                     Connecting people to accurate information and helpful resources like the WHO and local health ministries

•                     Prohibiting ads intended to create panic or imply that certain products guarantee a cure or prevent people from contracting the coronavirus

•                     Temporarily banning ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks

•                     Giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support

They stated that they are focusing on claims that are designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions. This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods or claims that create confusion about health resources that are available. They will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram, and are conducting proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as we can.

The Facebook third party fact checkers will be working around the clock to fact check misinformation around the COVID-19. They will be working closely with WHO offices for faster verification of related posts.

