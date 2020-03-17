US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB

Taking immediate and emergency action to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, the US Federal Reserve on Sunday announced it would cut its target interest rate near zero.



This rate cut is designed to prevent the kind of credit crunch and financial market disruptions that occurred the last time the Federal Reserve had to cut rates all the way to the bottom, during the global financial crisis just over a decade ago.



The US stock market tumbled into a bear market this past week the first in 11 years with investors growing concerned about the possibility of the global economy stumbling into a steep recession as people quarantine themselves at home and the normal life around the world comes to a screeching halt.



In addition to rate cuts, the Federal Reserve has stated that they would purchase another $700 billion worth of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities according to international media reports. It has also come to an agreement with five other foreign central banks, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, to lower their rates on currency swaps to keep the financial markets functioning normally.



The move makes borrowing US dollars cheaper for banks around the world.



Stock futures plunged Sunday night even after the Federal Reserve embarked on a massive monetary stimulus campaign to curb slower economic growth amid the coronavirus outbreak.



While the central bank’s actions may help ease the functioning of markets, many investors have stated that they would want to see coronavirus cases peaking and falling in the U.S. before it was safe to take on risk and buy equities again.



The Dow and S&P 500 both fell more than 8% last week along with the Nasdaq Composite, tumbling into bear market territory.