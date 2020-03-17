New+York+Shut+down

According to international media reports New York City is closing schools on Monday, and restaurants, bars and other venues in an effort to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

New York City has about 27,000 restaurants, according to the city's health department.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was quoted as stating that the city is facing an unprecedented threat, and that they must respond with a wartime mentality.

The US has confirmed 69 deaths linked to coronavirus and reported 3,774 infections.

New York City with a population of more than eight million has reported five deaths. Last week, a top US health official admitted that the country's testing system for coronavirus was failing.