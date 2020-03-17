සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Passengers arriving from the UK sent to Diyathalawa and Vavuniya quarantine centers - 128 suspected coronavirus patients in 17 hospitals Airport and railway to be sterilized

Monday, 16 March 2020 - 12:57

The public administration Ministry states it is the responsibility of all state and private sector institutions as well the general public to work prevent the coronavirus as the disease has developed to a pandemic level following a considerable number of patients have been discovered in the island.

In a Circular issued by the ministry states that an action center should be set up with the coordination of all district secretaries, divisional secretaries and grama niladaris to report coronavirus prevention.

A police officer from the respective police area will be attached to these centers.

It further states that family health service officers, economic development officers, agricultural research and product assistants, samurdhi development officers and local civil security committee should work with the dengue prevention committees.

The Sri Lanka Army states that 12 centers have been established throughout the country to quarantine the inbound passengers to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

According to the Army, the Sri Lanka National Guard in Pompemadu, Poonani, Kandakadu, Panichchankarni, Mayankulam, and the Borewewa, Galkanda, Kahagolla, Diyatalawa Army Hospital and Diyatalawa Gemunu Watch have established quarantine centers.

Meanwhile, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom today will be sent for quarantine at Diyatalawa and Vavuniya centers.

Participating in the special coronavirus television awareness program telecast on HIRU TV this morning he said the program is conducted on the directive of the President.

18 coronavirus infected patients have been reported in the island so far.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry stated that another 128 patients suspected to have infected with the virus are receiving treatment at 17 hospital throughout the island.
Meanwhile a special sterilization program to control the spreading of the disease was launched at the Katunayake International Airport this
morning.

In addition, Railway General Manager Dilantha Fernando stated that a program to sterilize all the trains in use was launched today.

At the same time, SLTB also launched a similar program at Pettah Central Bus terminal today.
