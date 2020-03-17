Incoming+Passengers+from+England+sent+to+Quarantine+Centers+at+Diyatalawa+and+Vavuniya

Acting Chief of Defense Staff and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that those who come to the island today from England will be directed to the Diyatalawa and Vavuniya quarantine centers.

He stated this while joining in the Hiru TV campaign to educate the public about coronavirus protection. with the program, Coronavirus ‘Ture or False’ programme which was aired this morning.

The Sri Lanka Army informed that 12 quarantine centers have been established throughout the country to quarantine the people who come to the country as a measure to prevent the spread of the Covid -19, new corona virus.

According to the Army, the Sri Lanka National Guard in Pompemadu, Poonani, Kandakadu, Panichchankarni, Mayankulam, and the Borewewa, Galkanda, Kahagolla, Diyatalawa Army Hospital and Diyatalawa Gemunu Watch have established quarantine centers.

Two quarantine centers with all facilities have also been established in Damminna and Rantambe.

The quarantine process for 1,723 passengers have already begun. There are 8 foreigners amongst this group in quarantine.

18 Sri Lankans have been reported with confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that 128 people are receiving treatment in 17 hospitals island wide.

Today (16) has been declared a public, bank and mercantile holiday to minimize the risk of spreading the corona virus.

According to the Hiru correspondent several towns including Colombo have been deserted.

With today being declared a public holiday, all cases pending at the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court from hall numbers 1-9 have been postponed.

If the public requires to make any inquiries or provide information about coronavirus, a hotline 117 has been introduced.

A free distribution of protective face masks to protect people from coronavirus was held in front of Fort Railway Station this morning.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government states that it is the responsibility of all public, semi-governmental, private institutions and the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus to epidemic proportions as a significant number of coronavirus cases have been reported in the country.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs has issued a circular stating that a Corona information centre should be established in all District Secretariats, with the assistance obtained to gather information from Divisional Secretariat and Grama Niladhari Divisions in their offices.