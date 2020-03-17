සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

EXAMS in March postponed indefinitely - Examinations department

Monday, 16 March 2020 - 15:55

The Examinations Department stated that all the exams that were scheduled to be held up to 31st March has been indefinitely postponed.  

Due to the Covid -19, Coronavirus threat, all schools in the country have been closed for the first term until 20th April. Following this all preschools, Dhamapasels and all other academic institutions have given holidays.

Last Sunday church services were not conducted and the mosques have curtailed their gatherings for prayers.

The government has also banned all public and private gatherings and celebrations in a bid to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The England cricket team that was in the country for a test series withdrew in the middle of their practice game and flew back to England.  

The Schools rugby tournament that just started with several rounds of games in the two weeks have been postponed.

In India the IPL T20 tournament has been postponed and according to latest information the tournament may be curtailed with the reduction of the number of matches.

