Two+arrested+for+spreading+false+news+on+Facebook

Two suspects arrested by CID from Ragama & Bandaragama for spreading false rumours on Coronavirus through social media.





Meanwhile Facebook had stated that they are starting to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people.

The Facebook third party fact checkers will be working around the clock to fact check misinformation around the COVID-19. They will be working closely with WHO offices for faster verification of related posts.





