Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that a 13-year-old girl and two men have contracted the virus.

The two men were 37 and 50 years old.

He added that they are currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, in Angoda.

Accordingly, the number of infected coronavirus patients in the country has increased to 21.