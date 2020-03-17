A case filed against a coronavirus confirmed man and his wife – for violating order to be hospitalized

A case has been filed against a man and his wife at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court yesterday after being confirmed for coronavirus infection.

DIG Ajith Rohana, speaking at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department today stated that the suspect had been asked to be hospitalized on several occasions but he has violated this order.

The Director General of Health Services requested the public to avoid buying clothes for the upcoming festive season.

He further stated that the virus can spread through the clothing and through large public gatherings.

Speaking at the press conference, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs S. Hettiarachchi said that tomorrow will not be a public holiday.

The Epidemiology Unit said that 133 persons are receiving treatment at 14 hospitals under suspicion of having contracted COVID-19.

As at now, 21 confirmed cases have been reported in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, by now 1,701 persons have been quarantined at 10 centres located across the island.

Acting Chief of Defense Staff, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva made this revelation joining a dialogue on COVID-19.