Number+of+coronavirus+deaths+and+infections+increase+

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infected patients have risen to 169,387.

According to the latest reports 6,513 have died due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

Italy's death toll from coronavirus has soared to 1809, with 328 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Half of all coronavirus deaths outside of China are reported in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Vatican has also canceled all Easter week celebrations, and Pope Francis has traveled to Rome to conduct a service of blessings to the Corona virus victims.

In addition to Italy, Spain and France are among the countries most affected by the Covid-19. France has restricted all non-essential business, and Spain has banned all citizens from leaving their homes except for essential work.

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark have introduced a number of new measures since the infected numbers have increased.