22nd+coronavirus+patient+reported+

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that the 22nd Coronavirus infected patient has been reported from Sri Lanka. He is a 73-year-old and currently receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Hospital.

Meanwhile, the one-day service of issuing National identity Cards have been suspended from tomorrow in view of the prevailing situation and the risk of further spreading the corona virus.

In a statement, the Department of Registration of Persons said that applications for obtaining identity cards could be routed under normal service.

If the National Identity Card is required due to an essential reason, it can be obtained through the certification of the Grama Niladhari.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers Association has taken steps to submit some proposals regarding coronavirus.

According to the proposal’s steps should be taken to curtail the operation of airports and ports in the country systematically and the complete shutdown of the Katunayake Airport which is the main gateway.

The Government Medical Officers' Association stated that a written submission of these proposals have been made to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa as well as the Director General of Health Services.