Most of the Coronavirus infected patients are now outside china; half the patients are from Europe

For the first time since the novel coronavirus was first identified last year, there are now more reported cases outside of mainland China than inside, marking a new milestone in the evolution of the global pandemic.

China's National Health Commission reported 16 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths, as of the end of Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 80,860, of which more than 6700 patients have recovered.

The United States and countries across Europe are closing schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, as they step up efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Governments are limiting travel - both inward and outward - to curb the movement of people.

South Korea and China, both wary of imported infections, have tightened requirements for international arrivals.

Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.

The previous tally was 7,753 cases on Sunday, with 288 fatalities.

Iran state TV said the new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, pushing the death toll to 853 amid 14,991 confirmed cases.



Thailand recorded 33 new coronavirus cases in the largest daily jump in infections, bringing the Southeast Asian country's tally to 147.



Taiwan reported eight new cases, its largest daily increase, all of them had arrived from overseas.

The total number of cases in Taiwan stood at 67.

Malaysia reported 125 new coronavirus cases, with most linked to a religious gathering attended by around 16,000 people.

The new cases bring the total tally to 553 in the country, which remains one of the worst affected in Southeast Asia.

All mosques in Singapore will remain closed until Mar 26 to prevent further spread of COVID-19, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore today.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore first announced on Mar 13 that mosques would close for five days for cleaning after several congregants tested positive for the coronavirus following the religious gathering in Malaysia.

The Ministry of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the country's total to 243.

This is the largest single-day increase in novel coronavirus cases in Singapore to date and comes just one day after a daily increase of 14 was reported.

Meanwhile Bahrain reported its first coronavirus death, the first from COVID-19 in the Gulf states.

The deceased was a 65-year-old Bahraini citizen who had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile South Africa will revoke nearly 10,000 visas issued this year to people from China and Iran, and visas will now be required for other high-risk countries that had been visa-free, including Italy and the United States