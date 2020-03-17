Election Commission should announce its position regarding the election - Anura Kumara

Speaking at a press conference held today, Colombo District Leader of the Jathika Jana Balavegaya, Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the Election Commission should announce its position regarding the election immediately after giving due consideration to the coronavirus epidemic.

He stated this at a press conference held after the signing of nominations.

The Jathika Jana Balavegaya, which is scheduled to contest in all districts of the island, conducted the signing of nominations at its JVP head office in Battaramulla.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake signed the nomination papers as the Colombo District Leader.