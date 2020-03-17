සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28

Monday, 16 March 2020 - 20:26

The number of COVID-19 infected patients in the island has now increased up to 28. This was after six new patients were reported a short while ago. 

Meanwhile, a 13-year old girl and three male patients aged 73, 50 and 37 were among the coronavirus infected patients reported earlier today.

In addition, 212 patients with suspected coronavirus symptoms are receiving treatment at 18 hospitals throughout the country.

Meanwhile, director of the IDH, Dr Hasitha Attanayake who participated in a coronavirus awareness program telecast on HIRU TV, said anybody who is suspected with the coronavirus can see a qualified doctor and get the necessary tests done through government hospitals free for charge.

Meanwhile, state institutions would begin normal functions effective tomorrow.

Minister Bandula Gunawrdana said the special P,B &M holiday granted

today (16) would not be extended.

He was addressing a media conference held at the Government Information department today.

In addition joint cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawrdana said that steps have been taken to halt public days and political rallies.

At the same time, Dr Jasinghe requested the general public to minimize new year shopping as a precautionary measure to control the fast spreading coronavirus.

In addition, the Bar Association has decided to close all the courts until this Friday.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Commission Secretariat has issued an instruction to high court judges, judicial officers and presidents of labour tribunals not to call cases in open court effective from the 17th to the 20th of March, and the rescheduled dates of those cases will be notified during the first week of April.

In addition, all hearings will be restricted to urgent and essential matters based on applications made by parties and/or attorneys at law.

Meanwhile, under the prevailing circumstances, the one-day service for issuing NIC has been temporarily suspended.

 



