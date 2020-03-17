Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March

Malaysia is restricting people’s movement nationwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, Malaysia has suspended all incoming and outgoing air travel for two weeks until 31st March.

For those who are returning from overseas, they must undergo a health inspection and undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

The country is banning all external visitors, while residents are barred from traveling overseas.

Places of worship, schools, universities and business premises will be shut except for markets that supply daily needs,

All government and private premises will be closed except those in essential services.