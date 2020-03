The government has declared a 3-day additional public holiday.

The additional holiday will be in effect from 17, 18 & 19.

This holiday has been extended to the public sector excluding Health, Food Supplies, Banks, Transport Sectors, District Secretariats, Divisional Secretariats and Essential Services.

The declared 3- day holiday (17, 18 & 19) will be applicable to the private sector as well.

The extension will be considered based on the coronavirus developments.