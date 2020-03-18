සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Period for applying for postal voting ends at midnight tonight

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 11:11

The time period allocated for applying for postal voting at the General Election to be held on 25 April, ends at midnight tonight.

Although this period was scheduled to end yesterday, since it was a government holiday the Elections Commission made arrangements to extend the deadline to today.

Postal Voting for the election is due to take place on 6, 8 and 9 April.

Meanwhile, accepting of nominations is due to end day after tomorrow at 12 noon.

Chairman of the Election Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya has informed relevant political party representatives to ensure that crowds do not gather when handing over nominations and to minimize the number of persons who accompany them.

Meanwhile, taking into consideration the risky situation, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has informed district leaders to act according to instructions given by health sectors.

At the same time, assisting in the formal programme the government has launched to control the spread of the Corona virus, it has been decided to close the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna headquarters at Nelum Mawatha, today, tomorrow and day after.   

