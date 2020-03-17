සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Number of deaths around the world exceed 7000; Malaysia also closed for two weeks;US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:06

Italy reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China.

The number of official COVID-19 fatalities has more than doubled since Thursday, when Italy's toll topped 1,000 for the first time.

Italy now has 27 thousand 980 infections, compared to 15 thousand 113 four days ago.

It has reported more than 700 deaths in two days.

The novel coronavirus killed a top Iranian cleric yesterday, the Islamic republic said as it reported yet another record high single-day death toll in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

The latest 129 deaths brought the overall toll to 853 fatalities among nearly 15,000 infections since February 19th, when the government announced Iran's first cases of the COVID-19 disease.

Malaysia will bar citizens from going overseas and foreigners from entering the country for about two weeks.

The rules are part of a "restricted movement order" established by the Malaysian government to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

From March 18th to Mar 31, all Malaysians are prohibited from leaving the country.

Germany and France have imposed stringent new measures to limit social contact as countries across Europe try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an enforced lockdown, a step similar to curbs imposed by Italy and Spain, saying: "We're in a health war".

The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle,, raising hopes in the global fight against the disease.

But it may be another year to 18 months before it becomes available, once it has passed more trial phases to prove it works and is safe.

Over 7000 people have died worldwide and over 180 thousand are infected.
