UNP to sign nominations under the ‘elephant’ symbol today

General Secretary of the United National Party, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that a final decision was reached by the Party to contest the upcoming elections under the ‘elephant’ symbol.

He said further at a media briefing held yesterday in Colombo that if factions of the Samagi Balavegaya arrive at a common agreement even prior to handing over nominations, they are ready to consider it.

At the same time the General Secretary of the Party said that arrangements will be made to sign the nominations today, in connection with contesting the upcoming General Election through the ‘elephant’ symbol of the United National Party.